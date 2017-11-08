FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge upholds $60 mln jury award against TransUnion
November 8, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 31 minutes

Federal judge upholds $60 mln jury award against TransUnion

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected credit bureau TransUnion’s challenge to a $60 million jury award in a lawsuit accusing it of falsely reporting that consumers were on a terrorist watchlist, saying the award was supported by solid evidence.

Chicago-based TransUnion had asked that the award be reduced or a new trial held, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Corley on Tuesday said the jury’s award “was not unreasonable.” TransUnion also did not show that a new trial was warranted by allegedly prejudicial statements plaintiffs’ counsel made during the trial, Corley said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ykm925

