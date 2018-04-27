Judge tosses N.J. debt collection lawsuit over E-ZPass tolls

By Dena Aubin A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class action against an Illinois company that collects delinquent highway tolls from drivers using E-ZPass, finding that unpaid tolls are not “debt” covered by federal debt collection law.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez said the tolls at issue benefit the public at large, and their collection is thus not covered under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which covers consumer debt incurred for personal expenses.

