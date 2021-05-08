Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

VW's Traton proposes hefty premium for full control of MAN trucks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen truck unit Traton said on Saturday it had proposed to pay more than 586 million euros ($712.75 million) to squeeze out minority shareholders of subsidiary MAN SE.

Traton, which owns 94.36% of MAN, said it would pay 70.68 euros per share for the remaining stake, which is a premium of 27% on Friday’s closing price.

Volkswagen owns 89.72% of Traton. ($1 = 0.8222 euros) (Reporting by Chris Steitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

