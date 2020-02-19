Testing lab can’t bill Medicare for shipped samples’ travel expenses - 5th Circuit

A Texas-based medical-testing laboratory must pay nearly $30.6 million in trebled damages for falsely billing Medicare for trips its employees never took, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Houston, who found BestCare Laboratory Services and its founder, Dr. Karim Maghareh violated the False Claims Act between 2005 and 2008 by intentionally submitting bills for sending trained employees all over Texas to collect samples which were, in fact, shipped to its lab in suburban Houston.

