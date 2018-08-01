Spain's Amadeus in talks to acquire TravelClick

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Group said on Wednesday it was in discussions with U.S.-based TravelClick, a provider of online reservation systems to hotels, about a possible acquisition.

Amadeus’s announcement confirms a Bloomberg report that said TravelClick could fetch up to $3 billion and may attract other suitors.

Amadeus said the terms of the potential deal are still under discussions.

TravelClick, which is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is headquartered in New York City and serves more than 50,000 properties across 175 countries.