IN BRIEF: Judge punches Travelers' ticket out of Calif. town's bad-faith suit

Policies that Travelers Indemnity companies issued to the City of Walnut Creek, California between 1968 and 1974 did not cover lawsuits by residents who blamed the city’s development decisions of that era for flooding on their properties decades later, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled Monday in Oakland.

The decision releases Travelers from a 2019 lawsuit the city filed against seven insurers with policies predating 1986, claiming they acted in bad faith by refusing the city’s 2017 demand for $5.5 million in defense and indemnity costs from flood-related litigation filed in 2003, 2012 and 2014.

