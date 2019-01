Jan 22 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc said on Tuesday it is slowing underwriting new business in California due to wildfire risks.

The company’s shares fell as much as 2 percent in early trading, even as it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue in the fourth quarter.

Travelers also plans to raise rates of commercial auto insurance, the company said on a conference call. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)