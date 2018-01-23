FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Travelers posts 42 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects adj. EPS to $2.28 from 2.28 cents in paragraph 4)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 42 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by catastrophe losses stemming from the California wildfires and a one-time charge due to the new federal tax law.

The Dow-30 company’s pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, more than tripled to $499 million from $137 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $551 million, or $1.98 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $943 million, or $3.28 per share, a year earlier. The net income also included a charge of $129 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.28 per share.

The insurer’s revenue rose 3.6 percent to $7.45 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

