July 19 (Reuters) - Insurer Travelers Cos Inc posted a 12 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher catastrophe losses and a fall in net investment income.

Net income fell to $524 million, or $1.92 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $595 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $7.48 billion.