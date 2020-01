Jan 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 40.6% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in premiums and a drop in catastrophe losses.

Net income rose to $873 million, or $3.35 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $621 million, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.4% to $8.06 billion. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)