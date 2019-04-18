Funds News
April 18, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Travelers quarterly profit rises 19 percent

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to lower catastrophe losses and improved underwriting.

The company’s net income rose to $796 million, or $2.99 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $669 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.72 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below