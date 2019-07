July 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 6.3% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, getting a boost from higher net investment income and premiums.

Net income rose to $557 million, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $524 million, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2O8PJnl)

Total revenue rose 4.8% to $7.83 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)