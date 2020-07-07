Financials
July 7, 2020

Forex firm Travelex says debt holders to take control of company

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Travelex said on Tuesday its debt holders will take control of the company and inject 84 million pounds ($105.60 million) of fresh liquidity as part of a debt restructuring to help the currency service provider ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it reached an agreement with at least 66.7% of its senior secured noteholders and all of revolving credit facility lenders on an 84% reduction of its existing financial debt. ($1 = 0.7954 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

