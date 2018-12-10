Siris, Evergreen to buy Travelport for $4.4 bln

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Travel software platform Travelport Worldwide Ltd said on Monday it will be acquired by affiliates of private equity firms Siris Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital for around $4.4 billion in cash.

Siris and Evergreen will buy Travelport for $15.75 per share, a 2.3 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

Reuters had first reported the news on Dec. 6. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)