Travis Perkins names Christopher Rogers chairman designate of Wickes

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, on Wednesday named Christopher Rogers as chairman designate of Wickes, the home improvement retailer it plans to demerge.

The group said the demerger process is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Rogers is a former finance director of Whitbread and managing director of Costa Coffee and former finance chief of retailer Woolworths. He will step down as a non-executive director of Travis Perkins after its annual shareholders meeting on April 28. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)