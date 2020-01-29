Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2020 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Travis Perkins's Wickes on track for demerger after strong quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, said its Wickes home improvement business saw a strong performance in its latest quarter, putting it on track to demerge this year.

The group said Wickes’ like-for-like sales rose 4.5% in its fourth quarter, driven by continued strong demand across both its core business and “do-it-for-me” (DIFM) operation.

The demerger is planned for the second quarter of 2020. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below