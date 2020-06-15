Britain's Travis Perkins says sales are recovering

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, said sales volumes in May were down 40% on last year but have since recovered to about 85-90% of last year’s levels as more branches have reopened with social distancing measures.

The group said there has been particularly strong demand for core do-it-yourself (DIY) ranges at its Wickes stores and at Toolstation, with both businesses showing improving like-for-like sales growth against 2019.

However, Travis Perkins cautioned that it was evident that Britain is facing a recession that will have an impact on demand for building materials during 2020 and 2021. (Reporting by James Davey Editing by David Goodman )