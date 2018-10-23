FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade demand helps Travis Perkins to reiterate earnings outlook

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest supplier of building materials, said it expected its full-year performance to be in line with expectations after solid demand from trade buyers offset the pressure in its UK DIY business Wickes.

Travis Perkins, which lowered its forecasts when it last updated the market in July, said underlying sales rose by 4.1 percent in the third quarter, helped by a slight easing of pricing pressure.

Combined with cost cuts, the group reiterated its full-year outlook, with a company compiled market consensus putting earnings before interest, tax and amortisation at around 363 million pounds ($470 million). ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Alistair Smout)

