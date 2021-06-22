Travis Perkins forecasts robust profit on strong building materials demand

June 22 (Reuters) - Building materials seller Travis Perkins said on Tuesday annual profit for its continuing business is expected to be “materially” ahead of market expectations, after repair and DIY activity surged during the second quarter.

The British company, which had sold its plumbing and heating business last month, said adjusted operating profit for the continuing business would be at least 300 million pounds ($416.6 million) for 2021, compared to the market consensus of 259 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7202 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)