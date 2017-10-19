FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travis Perkins to meet full-year expectations as growth accelerates​
October 19, 2017

Travis Perkins to meet full-year expectations as growth accelerates​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.

The group, which trades from over 20 businesses including Travis Perkins, Wickes, BSS, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said total sales rose 3.5 percent in the third quarter of 2017, while like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent.

That compares with first half growth of 3.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

However, the group said it remained cautious on the market outlook and continued to carefully manage its underlying cost base. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
