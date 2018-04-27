FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2018 / 6:13 AM / in 3 hours

UK's Travis Perkins maintains full-year outlook after solid quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, said on Friday its expectations for 2018 were unchanged after reporting a rise in first-quarter sales despite adverse weather in February and March.

The group, which trades from over 20 businesses including Travis Perkins, Wickes, BSS and Toolstation, said its total sales rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter, with sales at outlets open over a year up 3.0 percent.

“Overall expectations for 2018 remain unchanged, with cost actions to drive cost efficiency and mitigate difficult market conditions,” it said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.