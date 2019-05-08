UK's Travis Perkins sees strong first-quarter sales growth

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest distributor of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 7.3 percent increase in first quarter underlying sales which it said reflected improved customer service and a weak comparative number last year.

The firm, which trades from over 20 brands, said like-for-like sales were up 10.6 percent in its main merchanting division and up 10.5 percent in its Wickes home improvement business.

Given uncertain market conditions Travis Perkins said its overall expectations for 2019 were unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)