Britain's Travis Perkins adjusted operating profit slumps over 80%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest distributor of building materials, said on Tuesday first-half adjusted operating profit plunged 80.9% as it delivered fewer products amid coronovirus-driven building site closures earlier in the year.

The group, which trades from more than 20 businesses including the Wickes home improvement chain, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said adjusted operating profit fell to 42 million pounds ($55.26 million) in the first half ended June 30, from 220 million pounds last year.