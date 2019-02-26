Hot Stocks
February 26, 2019 / 8:12 AM / in 2 hours

Travis Perkins full-year profit beats; shares rise

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected adjusted pretax profit for the full year, driven by cost cuts, sending shares of Britain’s largest building materials group up more than 5 percent.

The company’s adjusted profit before tax rose 1.2 percent to 347 million pounds ($456.03 million), for the year ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average consensus of 334.4 million pounds, according to Refinitiv IBES. ($1 = 0.7609 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)

