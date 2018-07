LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, said its 2018 operating profit would be in the lower half of the range of analyst expectations due to weak demand in its home DIY market.

The group also took an impairment of 246 million pounds ($322.95 million) against the goodwill in its Wickes consumer business given the challenging conditions. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton)