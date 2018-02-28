FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UK's Travis Perkins profits fall for second straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 7 percent fall in annual core earnings, a second straight decline, and said it remained cautious on the market outlook.

The group, which trades from over 20 businesses including Travis Perkins, Wickes, BSS, Toolstation and City Plumbing said adjusted operating profit was 380 million pounds ($528.4 million) in the year to Dec. 31.

That was below analysts’ consensus forecast of 384.8 million pounds and 409 million pounds made in 2016.

Travis Perkins said it anticipated the mixed market backdrop would continue in 2018. As a result it would focus capital investment behind its key priorities, and slow investments elsewhere. It forecast that 2018’s performance would be similar to 2017‘s. ($1 = 0.7192 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.