UK's Travis Perkins to sell plumbing and heating division

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest building materials group, plans to sell its plumbing and heating division, it said on Tuesday as it updated on strategy.

The group, which is holding a capital markets day, also said it would simplify its structure and streamline its cost base, focus on its trade businesses and improve the performance of its Wickes home improvement operation.

Travis Perkins said its overall performance was consistent with expectations at the time of its third-quarter trading update in October. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)