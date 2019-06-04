Investors cut back on bullish U.S. bond positions - survey

June 4 (Reuters) - Bond investors’ net bullish positions in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to their lowest level since mid-April following last week’s dramatic bond market rally spurred by safe-haven bond demand tied to global trade tensions, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they were long or holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks above those who they were short or holding fewer longer-dated bonds than their benchmark, fell to 2% on Monday, down from 18% a week ago, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed.

This was the lowest level of net longs since April 15. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)