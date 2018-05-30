Investors least net bearish on U.S. Treasuries in over a year - survey

May 30 (Reuters) - Investors are the least bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in more than a year in the aftermath of a dramatic bond market rally as Italy’s political turmoil caused anxiety about European economic growth, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday showed.

The share of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries matched those who are bullish on them on Tuesday. This marked the first time that bearish investors did not outnumber bullish ones since April 17, 2017, according to the bank’s latest Treasury client survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)