Bonds News
July 2, 2019 / 2:22 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Investors most bullish on U.S. Treasuries since May - survey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt since May 28, as worries about global economic growth offset some optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 6 percentage points. A week ago, the shares of long and short investors were equal, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below