July 30, 2019 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Investors most bullish on U.S. bonds in two months - survey

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish on U.S. longer-dated government debt since late May ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers are widely expected to lower interest rates for the first time in a decade, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 13 percentage points.

This was the highest level of net longs since May 28, J.P. Morgan said.

Investors were net long by 5 percentage points a week earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

