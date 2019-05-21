Investors most bullish on U.S. Treasuries since 2010 - survey

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Bond investors turned the most bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in about 8-1/2 years amid keen demand for low-risk bonds prompted by heightened trade tension between China and the United States, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were long or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks grew to 36% on Monday, the highest level since November 2010. It was up from 32% a week earlier, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)