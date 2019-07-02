Investors most bullish on U.S. Treasuries since May - survey

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt since May 28, as worries about global economic growth offset some optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 6 percentage points. A week ago, the shares of long and short investors were equal, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)