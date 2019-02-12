Investors most bullish on U.S. Treasuries since Sept 2016 - survey

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt since before Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in November 2016, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 9 percentage point, which was the widest margin since Sept. 12, 2016, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)