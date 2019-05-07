Bonds News
Investors most neutral on U.S. Treasuries in five weeks - survey

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most neutral about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt in five weeks, as the Federal Reserve signaled the economy does not warrant a change in interest rates in either direction right now, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are neutral or hold longer-dated Treasuries matching their portfolio benchmarks, increased to 59%, up from 53% the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

This was highest reading on the number of neutral investors since April 1, it said.

