Investors most upbeat on U.S. Treasuries since mid-2016 -survey

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish on U.S. longer-dated government debt since mid-2016 as uncertainties over U.S.-China trade talks have underpinned safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

The share of investors who said they are “long”, or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, exceeded those investors who said they are “short”, or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks, by 21 percentage points.

This was the highest level of net longs since June 27, 2016, J.P. Morgan said.

Investors were net long by 17 percentage points the week before. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Catherine Evans)