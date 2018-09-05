FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Investors net short in Treasuries at highest since December - survey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bond investors raised their bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. government debt on Tuesday to their highest in nearly nine months, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Wednesday.

The margin of investors who said they were “short,” or holding fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, over those who said they were “long” or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks increased to 29 percent, the highest since Dec. 18, according to the survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

