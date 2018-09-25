FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Investors net short in Treasuries hits 4-month low - survey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bond investors pared their net bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. government debt on Monday to their lowest levels in nearly four months in advance of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they were “short,” or holding fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, over those who said they were “long” or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 2 percent, the lowest level since May 29, according to the survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
