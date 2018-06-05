Investors rebuild net shorts in U.S. Treasuries - survey

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Investors turned bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after a tumultuous week when they rushed out their bearish bets on U.S. government bonds due to worries about political instability in Italy and Spain, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

The share of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries exceeded those who are bullish on them on Monday by 19 percentage points on Monday, the most in three weeks. Last week, the share of bearish investors equaled to bullish ones, according to the bank’s latest Treasury client survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong)