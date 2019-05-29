Investors stay bullish on U.S. Treasuries - survey

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Bond investors remained at their most bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in about 8-1/2 years as trade tension between China and United States spurred a safe-haven stampede into the bond market, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Wednesday.

The share of investors who said they were long or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks edged up to 37% on Tuesday, the highest level since Nov. 9, 2010. It was up from 36% last week, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed.