Investors turn net short on U.S. bonds after jobs data - survey

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bearish on U.S. longer-dated government debt in nearly three months as a solid June payrolls report pared bets on a deep rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 2 percentage points. They swung from being net long by 6 percentage points a week ago, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)