Net shorts on U.S. bonds hit 5-week high -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who said they had fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks over those who held more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks rose to a five-week peak, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors further scaled back their holdings of longer-dated government debt in the aftermath of the October payrolls report released on Friday, which showed a pickup in jobs growth from the month before when hiring was depressed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Coinciding with the acceleration in payroll gains in October was President Donald Trump's nomination of Fed Governor Jerome Powell last Thursday to succeed current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in early February. Powell is seen as likely to stick with the central bank's gradual pace of rate increases. Stanford University economist John Taylor, another top candidate, was considered more hawkish. The slow path on Fed rate hikes will likely help inflation to reach the Fed's 2-percent goal, which reduce some appeal to holding longer-dated U.S. bonds. The share of investors who said on Monday they were "short" longer-dated Treasuries grew to 49 percent from 43 percent from last week. The share who said they were "long" decreased to 11 percent from 13 percent a week ago. The net shorts jumped to 38 percent, the most since Oct. 2, from 30 percent a week ago. Among active clients including market makers and hedge funds, net shorts in longer-dated Treasuries increased to 40 percent, the highest since Oct. 10, from 30 percent a week earlier. At 9:23 a.m. (1423 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.322 percent, little changed from Monday but down from 2.376 percent a week ago. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Nov. 7 11 40 49 -40 Oct. 30 13 44 43 -30 Oct. 23 13 47 40 -27 Oct. 16 15 55 30 -15 Oct. 10 15 43 42 -27 Oct. 2 5 51 44 -39 Sept. 25 11 59 30 -19 Sept. 18 16 61 23 -7 Active clients Nov. 7 10 40 50 -40 Oct. 30 10 50 40 -30 Oct. 23 10 50 40 -30 Oct. 16 10 80 10 0 Oct. 11 10 40 50 -40 Oct. 2 0 30 70 -70 Sept. 25 20 50 30 -10 Sept. 18 10 70 20 -10 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)