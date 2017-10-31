Net shorts on U.S. bonds rise ahead of Fed chair pick -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who said they had fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks over those who held more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks increased in the latest week, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors have scaled back their holdings of longer-dated government debt on speculation U.S. President Donald Trump might nominate a Federal Reserve chair who favors a faster pace of interest rate increases, analysts said. The trend persisted even after reports that Trump will likely select Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in early February. Powell is seen as likely to stick with the central bank's gradual pace of rate increases. Stanford University economist John Taylor, another possible candidate, is considered more hawkish. Also in consideration for the Fed's top post by Trump were Yellen, his economic adviser Gary Cohn and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Trump is expected to announce his nominee on Thursday after the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which begins later on Tuesday. The share of investors who said on Monday they were "short" longer-dated Treasuries inched up to 43 percent from to 40 percent a week ago. The share who said they were "long" remained at 13 percent for a second week. The net shorts grew to 30 percent, the most in four weeks, from 27 percent a week ago. Among active clients including market makers and hedge funds, net shorts in longer-dated Treasuries were at 30 percent, unchanged from a week earlier. At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.374 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday and 3.2 basis points lower than a week ago. On Friday, the 10-year yield hit a seven-month peak at 2.477 percent, Reuters data showed. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Oct. 30 13 44 43 -30 Oct. 23 13 47 40 -27 Oct. 16 15 55 30 -15 Oct. 10 15 43 42 -27 Oct. 2 5 51 44 -39 Sept. 25 11 59 30 -19 Sept. 18 16 61 23 -7 Sept. 11 9 64 27 -18 Active clients Oct. 30 10 50 40 -30 Oct. 23 10 50 40 -30 Oct. 16 10 80 10 0 Oct. 11 10 40 50 -40 Oct. 2 0 30 70 -70 Sept. 25 20 50 30 -10 Sept. 18 10 70 20 -10 Sept. 11 0 90 10 -10 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)