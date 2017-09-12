Share of investors long on U.S. longer-dated bonds rises -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The share of investors who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose from last week on concerns about hurricane damages and tensions between North Korea and the United States, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long" on longer-dated Treasuries was 9 percent, up from 7 percent a week earlier, JPMorgan said. Last Friday, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 10-month lows and came within striking distance of 2 percent. Benchmark yields have risen since Monday as investors pared safe-haven bond holdings on signs that damages from Hurricane Irma may not be as severe as once feared. At 9:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), the 10-year yield was up 4 basis points at 2.165 percent ahead of a $20 billion auction of 10-year supply. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Sept. 11 9 64 27 -18 Sept. 5 7 66 27 -20 Aug. 28 7 75 18 -11 Aug. 21 7 70 23 -16 Aug. 14 11 59 30 -19 Aug. 7 18 57 25 -7 July 31 18 59 23 -5 Active clients Sept. 11 0 90 10 -10 Sept. 5 0 80 20 -20 Aug. 28 0 90 10 -10 Aug. 21 0 90 10 -10 Aug. 14 10 70 20 -10 Aug. 7 20 60 20 0 July 31 20 60 20 0 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)