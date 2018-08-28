FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 28, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. investors most net short in Treasuries since March - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bond investors turned the most bearish on longer-dated U.S. government debt on Monday in more than five months, prompted by this week’s government debt supply and less trade tension between Mexico and the United States, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks over those who said they are “long” or hold more Treasuries than their benchmarks grew to 21 percent, which was the highest since March 19, according to the survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.