U.S. investors most bullish on longer-dated Treasuries since 2016 - survey

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bond investors are the most bullish on longer-dated U.S. government debt in about 2-1/2 years amid worries about global economic growth and bets the Federal Reserve may halt the normalization of its balance sheet, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they were “long,” or hold more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, over those who said they were “short,” or hold fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 11 percent, the highest since Sept. 12, 2016. A week ago, they were net long by 5 percent, according to the survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)