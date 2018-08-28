U.S. investors most net short in Treasuries since March - survey

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bond investors turned the most bearish on longer-dated U.S. government debt on Monday in more than five months, prompted by this week’s government debt supply and less trade tension between Mexico and the United States, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks over those who said they are “long” or hold more Treasuries than their benchmarks grew to 21 percent, which was the highest since March 19, according to the survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong)