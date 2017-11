NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Craig Phillips, counselor to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said on Tuesday that he supports the delay of the fiduciary rule, calling it a “regulation looking for a problem.”

Phillips, speaking at the Managed Funds Association Conference, said on the Financial Stability Oversight Council: “We believe it’s a very valuable forum. We don’t have any intention of removing FSOC’s authority.” (Reporting By Olivia Oran Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)