Feb 25 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates said on Tuesday it will not be able to meet its already lowered earnings forecast for the current financial year as the coronavirus outbreak hits consumption.

The Australian winemaker said its forecast for 5% to 10% growth in earnings before interest, tax, self-generating and regenerating assets (EBITS) will no longer be achieved. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)