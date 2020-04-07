Treasury Wine mulls Penfolds demerger, to scale back commercial wine business

April 8 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd will consider de-merging its Penfolds wine business into a separate listed company and look at ways to down-size its commercial wine business, especially in the United States, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement from the Melbourne-based company comes as it grapples with a hit to demand amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and also ties into a review of its U.S. operations it announced in January. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)